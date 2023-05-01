Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Anderson County celebrates employee of 76 years

Anderson County celebrates Anita Lamb, employee for 76 years
Anderson County celebrates Anita Lamb, employee for 76 years(kltv)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - While some people see their job as work, East Texan Anita Lamb calls her job her passion because she gets to help people.

Lamb calls herself a part-time worker for Anderson County, but the county and County Judge Carey McKinney call her dependable. “If you take and had to add a definition to public servant, then one of those little blurbs would be Anita Lamb,” McKinney said.

“I work in five different offices part-time. When they need me, I always go,” Anita Lamb said.

She currently works at the County Judge’s Office and all four of the Justice of the Peace Offices, and her career started at just 17-years-old.

“I started work January 22, 1946, in the county clerk’s office,” Lamb said. This soon to be 95-year-old’s go-getter mindset started long before. “I started out as a kid working on the farm. I’ve always worked. And I feel better working than I do sitting.”

Lamb retired from the County Judge’s office in 1982, but that was not the end of her dedication. Since then, she has worked part-time for three attorneys and 12 county offices.

“I love people. I’m a people person. I just enjoy being around people.....it just gives me an out since I lost my husband and I lost my two daughters. I’ve got one son left, but life goes on, and that’s what keeps me going. Knowing that people support me in everything I do,” Lamb said.

So what’s next for Anita Lamb’s career?

“I’ll go as long as I can, because that’s what keeps me going.”

Lamb will be 95 in November.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Statistically, 70% of boating deaths occur on crafts where the operators did not receive...
East Texas game wardens stress importance of boating safety

Latest News

Jason Butler
Longview artist dies in motorcycle crash near Hallsville
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County
National Weather Service
Report: Timpson buildings, trees severely damaged by straight-line winds