Anderson County celebrates employee of 76 years

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - While some people see their job as work, East Texan Anita Lamb calls her job her passion because she gets to help people.

Lamb calls herself a part-time worker for Anderson County, but the county and County Judge Carey McKinney call her dependable. “If you take and had to add a definition to public servant, then one of those little blurbs would be Anita Lamb,” McKinney said.

“I work in five different offices part-time. When they need me, I always go,” Anita Lamb said.

She currently works at the County Judge’s Office and all four of the Justice of the Peace Offices, and her career started at just 17-years-old.

“I started work January 22, 1946, in the county clerk’s office,” Lamb said. This soon to be 95-year-old’s go-getter mindset started long before. “I started out as a kid working on the farm. I’ve always worked. And I feel better working than I do sitting.”

Lamb retired from the County Judge’s office in 1982, but that was not the end of her dedication. Since then, she has worked part-time for three attorneys and 12 county offices.

“I love people. I’m a people person. I just enjoy being around people.....it just gives me an out since I lost my husband and I lost my two daughters. I’ve got one son left, but life goes on, and that’s what keeps me going. Knowing that people support me in everything I do,” Lamb said.

So what’s next for Anita Lamb’s career?

“I’ll go as long as I can, because that’s what keeps me going.”

Lamb will be 95 in November.

