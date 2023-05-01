Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

18-wheeler rear-ends 3 vehicles in fatal crash near Lindale

(WPTA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler rear-ended another 18-wheeler, causing a crash that involved four vehicles.

On Apr. 26, Otabek T. Mamadaliev, 50, of Newburgh, New York, was traveling westbound on I-20 about three miles west of Lindale in a 2020 Volvo truck tractor towing a Cottrell semi-trailer. At about 2 p.m., he collided with the rear of a 2013 Freightliner driven by Randy J. Rankins, 54, of Statesville, North Carolina, according to a report from DPS.

The second vehicle crashed into the back of a 2019 Freightliner driven by Jared L. Williams, 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, which in turn crashed into a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Beth F. Knox, 56, of Lindale, the report said.

Mamadaliev was pronounced dead, while Rankins and Knox suffered non-incapacitating injuries. Williams was not injured, according to the report. All involved were wearing seatbelts.

The report notes that it was raining at the time of the crash, and the road was wet.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Statistically, 70% of boating deaths occur on crafts where the operators did not receive...
East Texas game wardens stress importance of boating safety

Latest News

A logging truck has overturned in U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County.
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays in Polk County
Thomas Fuller
Services set for Arp student killed in crash Wednesday
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash