Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Missing Longview teacher found dead

Mark Horner
Mark Horner(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police said a missing teacher was found deceased in Marion County. He had not been seen since Apr. 19.

Mark Horner, 63, was a teacher at Trinity School of Texas who went missing after leaving his residence on the south side of Longview, driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue, police said.

Saturday, the Longview Police announced he was found dead in Marion County, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Authorities said there was no immediate indication of foul play.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
2023 NFL Draft
NFL DRAFT: DeMarvion Overshown picked by the Cowboys, 90th overall
Thomas Fuller
Services set for Arp student killed in crash Wednesday
Larry Bob Ballard, Jr.
Cass County officials searching for missing man

Latest News

Hail damage
Henderson city official warns community of fraudulent contractors
Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Lufkin crews respond to house fire after tree falls on power lines
Larry Bob Ballard, Jr.
Cass County officials searching for missing man
Do Dat BBQ Competition
Nacogdoches Do Dat BBQ Competition offers fun, food