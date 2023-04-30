Missing Longview teacher found dead
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police said a missing teacher was found deceased in Marion County. He had not been seen since Apr. 19.
Mark Horner, 63, was a teacher at Trinity School of Texas who went missing after leaving his residence on the south side of Longview, driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue, police said.
Saturday, the Longview Police announced he was found dead in Marion County, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Authorities said there was no immediate indication of foul play.
