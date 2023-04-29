Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy this morning with a few showers remaining from yesterday’s storm system. It is a cool and breezy morning as well, with cooler temperatures and the wind expected to stick around into the afternoon. We’ll see clearing skies today, but not before a few more showers are possible (especially in eastern areas). By this evening, I think you can expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 60s, about 10-15 degrees cooler than we would normally be for late April.

Overnight tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the low 50s and upper 40s - it’ll be a cool start to our Sunday but shouldn’t be as windy. The breeze will die down after sunset tonight. Tomorrow will be a sunny/mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll stay dry through the beginning of next week and hold onto warmer temperatures that are seasonable for this time of year. Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies through most of the week, with clouds and rain chances returning to the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Even with the clouds and rain chance though, temperatures look to remain in the 80s for late in the week. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

