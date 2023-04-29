Lufkin crews respond to house fire after tree falls on power lines

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Neighbors said this same house caught fire around a year ago, and it has been unoccupied since. They reported that the lights started flickering inside their home, when they heard a loud noise. They went outside, and the house next door was on fire.

The neighbors said from their backyard it looks like a tree fell and landed on a power line, causing two power lines to touch.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said authorities responded to the call, and it was quickly put out.

