Lufkin crews respond to house fire after tree falls on power lines

Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities responded to a house fire on Vine Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Neighbors said this same house caught fire around a year ago, and it has been unoccupied since. They reported that the lights started flickering inside their home, when they heard a loud noise. They went outside, and the house next door was on fire.

The neighbors said from their backyard it looks like a tree fell and landed on a power line, causing two power lines to touch.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said authorities responded to the call, and it was quickly put out.

