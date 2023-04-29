Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson city official warns community of fraudulent contractors

Hill said she has noticed an influx of contractors in her neighborhood passing out business cards since the hailstorm on Wednesday.
Hail damage
Hail damage(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Severe weather can be followed by an influx of what city officials call “storm chasers,” contractors from out of town who may not be trustworthy.

Genieva Hill is a Henderson resident whose roof and windows received damage from the hail. She said she’s been seeing a lot of contractors in her neighborhood since the hailstorm on Wednesday.

“I probably have twenty cards that people stopped by and gave me the first Thursday. They were just here on Friday, and even a couple this morning,” said Hill. “I use the same roofer, and he came immediately, and he’s part of our Chamber of Commerce. He’s a friend from church, so someone that I knew I could trust.”

Billy Hughes is the planning and zoning administrator for the City of Henderson.

“Always get three estimates on your roofs,” Hughes said. “Don’t pay in advance; don’t buy the people telling you that they can help with the deductible or raise the deductible. We recommend people use local, well-known contractors.”

Hughes said after storms the city has what they call “storm chasers,” who will come to town from bigger cities posing as fraudulent contractors looking to take advantage of people.

“And you have to watch them. They may do the job, but if you have a warranty issue, there’s nobody to call, so we warn people to be wary of folks that they may never have heard of or are not local,” said Hughes.

If you need a local contractor, Hughes said it’s best to look for someone that is registered with the city.

“You want to make sure they are insured and bonded as a roofer, and most of all, use your gut if you don’t feel good about them, don’t use them,” said Hughes.

