Cowboys select Arp’s Overshown, 3rd Round 90th Overall

2 East Texans heard names called during the NFL draft Friday night
By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight at the Majesty Events Center a big-time party was held, and the guest of honor was DeMarvion Overshown.

Just after 9 p.m., he got the call from Jerry Jones -- the Texas Longhorn is now a Dallas Cowboy.

“It’s been worth it,” Overshown said. “It’s a blessing being here with my family and my friends. I couldn’t have asked for better, you know. Dallas...waiting on them close to home, Cowboys fans everywhere, my family gonna be at every game, like I said. The wait was worth it, and I am ready to get there. I’m ready to get there.”

“I feel good. I feel good. I’m a little emotional, but I feel good,” said Felecia Williams, Overshown’s mother. “It kind of got a little stressful, ‘cause my son kept watching his phone, I kept watching mine like they were going to call me, but thank the Lord we got the call.”

“You get a little nervous, you get a little anxious, but that’s just part of it,” Overshown said. “But, I knew my name was getting called. I didn’t know where. I was just trying to enjoy it. I didn’t want nobody to be down or feel like I let anybody down just because I didn’t here go or go there. I knew my name was getting called whether it was today or tomorrow.”

