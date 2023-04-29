Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cass County officials searching for missing man

Larry Bob Ballard, Jr.
Larry Bob Ballard, Jr.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officers are searching for a man who was last seen at about 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of CR 2116 and CR 2118, where his truck became stuck.

Larry Bob Ballard, Jr., 56, is described as 5′8″, 200 lbs, and has been missing from his residence for three days, according to a post from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He is reported to be diabetic. Ballard was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and a long-sleeve blue denim shirt.

After his truck became stuck, he was walking towards the area north of Douglassville around Highway 8 and CR 2122, deputies said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call (903) 756-7511.

