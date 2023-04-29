1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting on CR 3803 and arrested a man who allegedly admitted to murder.

On Friday at about 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found Justin Jordan, 27, shot multiple times, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Jordan died of his injuries.

Another man, Cody Alan Jones, 30, of Brownsboro, was also at the scene and allegedly admitted to shooting Jordan, deputies said. Jones was arrested on a charge of murder and taken to the Henderson County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

