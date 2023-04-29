Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting

Cody Alan Jones
Cody Alan Jones(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting on CR 3803 and arrested a man who allegedly admitted to murder.

On Friday at about 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found Justin Jordan, 27, shot multiple times, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Jordan died of his injuries.

Another man, Cody Alan Jones, 30, of Brownsboro, was also at the scene and allegedly admitted to shooting Jordan, deputies said. Jones was arrested on a charge of murder and taken to the Henderson County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

