WebXtra: Camp County Commissioners plan jail expansion

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas county is doing what it can to upgrade their jail after decades of inadequacy.

After failed attempts to get voters to fund a new jail, Camp County Commissioners met to plan a renovation of a cramped and out of date facility.

Remodeled once in the 90′s, the 34-bed Camp County Jail has become obsolete, and is costing the county money.

A county commissioners workshop meeting was scheduled to plan a desperately needed expansion of the existing facility. Voters turned down a 2019 bond issue that would have built a new jail. Four years later, new plans are to utilize the limited existing space for new beds.

Camp County Judge A.J. Mason talks about the challenge of coming up with funds to expand to a 52-bed facility.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.