WATCH: Bell County sheriff’s deputy fires weapon after he is attacked by pit bull

Dog attack in Bell County
Dog attack in Bell County(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department assisting a Texas Child Protective Services employee with a welfare check at a home fired a round after he was attacked by a pit bull, the county said.

The dog attack happened shortly after 1 p.m. on April 21 in the 500 block of Bear Branch Road. When deputies arrived at the residence, they met the CPS employee and began assessing the property to attempt to contact the resident.

“When approaching the resident, the dog (pit-bull breed) which appeared to be tethered to an affixed object near the front of the residence, became aggressive against the officer, causing him to retreat and choose a different route to approach the residence,” the county wrote in a news release.

The tethered leash failed, and the dog lunged at the deputy, the county said.

“The deputy quickly unholstered his service weapon and fired a single round at the dog to protect himself, the other deputy, and the CPS worker,” the county said.

The county did not provide an update on the dog’s condition.

The sheriff’s department’s criminal investigation and internal affairs divisions are conducting two investigations into the incident.

No further information was provided.

