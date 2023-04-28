Waco man convicted in killing of mother of his children sentenced to 60 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot and killed the mother of three of his children in February 2019 was sentenced to 60 years in prison, and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about six hours Thursday night before convicting Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 32, of murder in the death of Sherrell Carter, his live-in girlfriend, and the mother of three of his five children. The same jury handed down punishment at about 12 p.m. on Friday.

“Our team of prosecutors and investigators continue to diligently prepare for trials, and another violent offender is now off our streets,” said District Attorney Josh Tetens, “Our office will continue to be a voice for victims, and seek harsh sentences for those who do harm in our community.”

“Sherell Carter’s family finally has peace thanks to the diligent and attentive jurors who took their time to ensure their decision was right and just,” said prosecutor Maddie Beach, “We want to thank the Waco Police Department for its hard work on this case. Quest Jones is now a convicted murderer because of their efforts to find the truth.”

Jones will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. “While we are displeased with the result, we greatly respect the jury’s verdict, and all their time and careful consideration of all the evidence,” said Jones’ defense attorney, Abel Reyna, “We will now continue to fight in the appellate court.”

Jones’ first trial ended in a mistrial in September after jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilt. In summations Thursday, Beach and fellow prosecutor Will Hix asked jurors to look at the evidence in the case collectively, suggesting that the only way it all makes sense is if Jones was the killer.

Waco police investigators found gunshot residue particles on Jones’ clothing items and on his neighbor’s welcome mat. Jones said he used the mat to wipe Carter’s blood from his hands when he rushed his children, ages 3, 4 and 5, across the street to ask his neighbor to watch them while he returned to check on Carter.

Reyna and fellow defense attorney Craig Depew tried to convince the jury that the residue expelled when a firearm is discharged could have been transferred to Jones’ clothing and onto the mat after Jones moved Carter’s body to the middle of the room, and placed a blanket under hear head after she was shot.

The 26-year-old Carter was shot five times, twice in the head, with a .38-caliber pistol at the Wilshire Drive home in Waco she shared with Jones and the children. She was shot about 3:30 a.m. after she returned home from a Mexia night club with her two cousins.

Carter’s family members said Jones threatened to kill Carter if she ever left him, adding that she had given him a deadline to give her the keys to the house and move out shortly before she was killed.

Waco police Detective Eric Trojanowski spent several hours on the witness stand Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, a portion of which included his videotaped interview with Jones that was played for the jury.

Trojanowski noted several discrepancies in Jones’ statements and details he told an officer the previous night.

In defense testimony, an Austin psychologist testified about the effects of stress on a person’s memory, providing a possible explanation for the contradictions in his statements to police.

Jones told officers he was outside smoking a cigarette when he heard gunshots coming from inside the home. He said he took his kids to a neighbor’s home and returned to find a black man in a hoodie inside the home. He said the man pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger four times before fleeing. The gun did not fire, Jones said.

