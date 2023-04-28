Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler’s S. Broadway water to be temporarily shut off Tuesday

Source: City of Tyler website
Source: City of Tyler website(City of Tyler website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From City of Tyler Press Release

TYLER, Texas - What: In order to complete necessary water system utility work for the Cambridge Road Improvements Project, the City of Tyler is notifying customers of an upcoming outage Tuesday, May 2 on South Broadway Avenue from East Heritage Drive to 7820 S. Broadway Ave. The work is expected to take less than three hours from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The attached map shows in a blue outline the area where the water service outage will occur.

The outage will only affect the businesses in this area. Traffic will not be affected.

Upon the resumption of water service, lines will be flushed which could cause temporary discoloration. Impacted customers may also notice trapped air in the plumbing, which will be released initially as water is used.

The City of Tyler apologizes for any inconvenience to our customers and asks for your patience as we complete this work.

When: Tuesday, May 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: South Broadway Avenue from East Heritage Drive to 7820 S. Broadway Ave.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

Latest News

Earlie Williams, Jr., Rusk County Jail, murder charge
1 arrested, 1 killed in Rusk County after fight involving ‘sharp force trauma’
Head Coach Colby Carthel
SFA Lumberjack football team holds final spring practice
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee