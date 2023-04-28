Tyler’s S. Broadway water to be temporarily shut off Tuesday

From City of Tyler Press Release

TYLER, Texas - What: In order to complete necessary water system utility work for the Cambridge Road Improvements Project, the City of Tyler is notifying customers of an upcoming outage Tuesday, May 2 on South Broadway Avenue from East Heritage Drive to 7820 S. Broadway Ave. The work is expected to take less than three hours from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The attached map shows in a blue outline the area where the water service outage will occur.

The outage will only affect the businesses in this area. Traffic will not be affected.

Upon the resumption of water service, lines will be flushed which could cause temporary discoloration. Impacted customers may also notice trapped air in the plumbing, which will be released initially as water is used.

The City of Tyler apologizes for any inconvenience to our customers and asks for your patience as we complete this work.

When: Tuesday, May 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: South Broadway Avenue from East Heritage Drive to 7820 S. Broadway Ave.

