Services set for Arp student killed in crash Wednesday
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Services have been set for a 17-year-old who crashed into a tree Wednesday night.
Thomas Fuller was driving on CR 285 five miles south of Tyler on Wednesday night; his car was found around 5:30 p.m., where it had apparently left the road and hit a tree, DPS said. He died at the scene.
Fuller was a senior at Arp High School, and memorial services for him will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. A visitation is planned for Apr. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., while a funeral service will be held May 1 at 10 a.m.
Grief counselors are available for Arp ISD students and staff as needed on all three campuses.
