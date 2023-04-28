Services set for Arp student killed in crash Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Services have been set for a 17-year-old who crashed into a tree Wednesday night.

Thomas Fuller was driving on CR 285 five miles south of Tyler on Wednesday night; his car was found around 5:30 p.m., where it had apparently left the road and hit a tree, DPS said. He died at the scene.

Fuller was a senior at Arp High School, and memorial services for him will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. A visitation is planned for Apr. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., while a funeral service will be held May 1 at 10 a.m.

Grief counselors are available for Arp ISD students and staff as needed on all three campuses.

