Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - HB 20, filed by Rep. Matt Schaefer, was approved by a Texas House of Representatives committee on Friday.

The bill is described as “relating to measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the southern border region of this state, including protection from ongoing criminal activity and public health threats; creating a criminal offense; creating a civil penalty.”

Rep. Schaefer said in an interview that the bill is meant to create a permanent border workforce.

The House Committee on State Affairs voted on the bill Friday, with eight committee members in favor and three against.

HB 20 was initially filed on Mar. 10 and was given a public hearing on Apr. 12, during which time the Committee on State Affairs had a heated debate with Schaefer about the bill. The debate footage can be viewed below.

Footage of the committee debate over the presentation of HB 20 by Matt Schaefer.

Mixed public comments were also recorded. One man stated, “I support HB 20 in the strongest terms. The future of Texas is at stake!” In contrast, another said, “To allow unlicensed civilians to act as law enforcement (even having the authority to arrest people if ‘trained’ and authorized by the governor) is inappropriate.”

Having passed committee, the bill will now proceed to the House floor.

An East Texas state representative serving in the Texas House said HB 20 will create a permanent border workforce.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.