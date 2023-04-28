No injuries reported after fire breaks out at abandoned Downtown Tyler building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in downtown Tyler Friday afternoon.

According to City of Tyler Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee, an investigation is underway to determine how a fire began on the fourth floor of a building located at East Erwin Street and South Thompson Avenue. Lee said there is no power connected to the building and four squatters were found inside the structure.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been fully extinguished.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.