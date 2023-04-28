Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at abandoned Downtown Tyler building

A building at East Erwin Street and South Thompson Avenue in downtown Tyler caught fire briefly...
A building at East Erwin Street and South Thompson Avenue in downtown Tyler caught fire briefly on Friday afternoon.(KLTV)
By Sariah Bonds and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in downtown Tyler Friday afternoon.

According to City of Tyler Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee, an investigation is underway to determine how a fire began on the fourth floor of a building located at East Erwin Street and South Thompson Avenue. Lee said there is no power connected to the building and four squatters were found inside the structure.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been fully extinguished.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

Latest News

At Longview’s VFW post 2002, a group of veterans gathered to give a proper memorial to Navy...
Longview veterans honor fallen comrade with no family
At Longview’s VFW post 2002, a group of veterans gathered to give a proper memorial to Navy...
Longview veterans honor fallen comrade with no family
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Palestine High choir recognized from House floor
Palestine High choir recognized on House floor