Nacogdoches man sentenced for drug trafficking, gun charges

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges on Thursday.

According to Public Affairs Officer Davilyn Walston, Angel Aguilar, 25, pleaded guilty on July 12, 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone on Thursday.

According to court information, Aguilar was a member of a drug trafficking organization distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs in the Nacogdoches area. During the investigation, law enforcement agents were able to purchase methamphetamine from Aguilar on multiple occasions. During Aguilar’s distribution of methamphetamine, he provided a stolen firearm as collateral towards the future purchase of methamphetamine.

Aguilar faced up to life at sentencing.

