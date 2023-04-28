Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties

Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef burger products.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials say more than 2,000 pounds of ground beef burgers are included in an active recall.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling about 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products that may have been contaminated with an unknown material.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service reports that consumers complained of finding white “rubber-like” material in the patties during preparations.

The raw ground beef burger patties were produced on March 14 and sold nationwide. They came in 10.7-ounce packages with 100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties, 85% Lean/15% Fat labels.

The USDA reports the recalled products also have an established number of Est. 6987 with a use/freeze by 4/11/23 on the package.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. But anyone concerned about an injury or illness was advised to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers have been told to immediately throw the recalled products away or to return them to the place of purchase.

Those with further questions about the recall can contact Nicole Schumacher with Pre Brands LLC. at 844-773-3663, according to the recall notice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

Henderson Hail Damage
Hail storm damages nearly 100 vehicles at Henderson car dealership, uncounted private vehicles
Palestine Auto Shop
Legally blind student experiences ‘a day in the life’ at dream job
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick not willing to negotiate with Texas House’s ‘bad math’ on property tax relief
Tyler Tree On Apartment
Overnight storm topples tree onto South Tyler apartment
The City of Crockett sustained damage from hail and high winds during Thursday's bouts of...
Thursday storms down powerlines, interrupt water service in Crockett