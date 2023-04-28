Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock

Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to a pursuit.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating the death of a man who reportedly shot himself during a police chase and rolled his vehicle in southeast Lubbock.

Police were called to McCullough Park in the 9000 block of Flint Ave. just after 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. A man called police, reporting a man with a shotgun had robbed him. He said the gunman drove away in a black pickup after the robbery.

The vehicle was driven by 49-year-old Kenneth Forehand, according to a release. Officers located the truck and attempted to pull Forehand over. However, he drove away from police, heading east. The pursuit lasted for about five minutes, spanning from the area near the park to the 1100 block of Southeast Loop 289.

During the chase, Forehand reportedly shot himself with the shotgun, causing the pickup truck to veer off the roadway. The vehicle rolled through several lanes of traffic and came to a stop near the Valero gas station.

When inspecting the pickup truck, police found the items Forehand reportedly stole during the robbery.

LPD’s METRO Unit, Major Crash Investigation Unit and Office of Professional Standards is investigating the case. An autopsy has been ordered as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

Latest News

Earlie Williams, Jr., Rusk County Jail, murder charge
1 arrested, 1 killed in Rusk County after fight involving ‘sharp force trauma’
Source: City of Tyler website
Tyler’s S. Broadway water to be temporarily shut off Tuesday
Head Coach Colby Carthel
SFA Lumberjack football team holds final spring practice
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee