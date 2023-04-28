Longview veterans honor fallen comrade with no family

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The death of a veteran with no local family was honored by Longview veterans in a ceremony Friday.

An East Texas man honorably served his country in the Vietnam War, but on the occasion of his death he had no one to mark his passing.

But a group of Longview veterans would not allow their comrade to go without honors.

At Longview’s VFW post 2002, a group of veterans gathered to give a proper memorial to Navy Vietnam veteran Greg Glascow.

Glascow had passed away at the age of 71, and was laid to rest in Leon County.

At the time of his death he had no local family, or next of kin....and would have been forgotten had it not been for his friends.

Members of VFW 2002 held a ceremony with military honors for Glascow. A flag was presented to Greg’s sister, who was contacted by the post and made the trip for the ceremony.

Glascow’s friends, Steve and Jana Wier say it was a simple “Thank you” to remember a veteran.

