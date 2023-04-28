Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview veterans honor fallen comrade with no family

At Longview’s VFW post 2002, a group of veterans gathered to give a proper memorial to Navy Vietnam veteran Greg Glascow.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The death of a veteran with no local family was honored by Longview veterans in a ceremony Friday.

An East Texas man honorably served his country in the Vietnam War, but on the occasion of his death he had no one to mark his passing.

But a group of Longview veterans would not allow their comrade to go without honors.

At Longview’s VFW post 2002, a group of veterans gathered to give a proper memorial to Navy Vietnam veteran Greg Glascow.

Glascow had passed away at the age of 71, and was laid to rest in Leon County.

At the time of his death he had no local family, or next of kin....and would have been forgotten had it not been for his friends.

Members of VFW 2002 held a ceremony with military honors for Glascow. A flag was presented to Greg’s sister, who was contacted by the post and made the trip for the ceremony.

Glascow’s friends, Steve and Jana Wier say it was a simple “Thank you” to remember a veteran.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

Latest News

At Longview’s VFW post 2002, a group of veterans gathered to give a proper memorial to Navy...
Longview veterans honor fallen comrade with no family
A building at East Erwin Street and South Thompson Avenue in downtown Tyler caught fire briefly...
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at abandoned Downtown Tyler building
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Palestine High choir recognized from House floor
Palestine High choir recognized on House floor