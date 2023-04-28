Longview Fire’s Station 5 receives new bays, training tower in upgrade

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fire station in Longview recently completed a major facelift.

Station 5 is in the Greggton area of the city, and was constructed in the 80′s, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May. He said the department has outgrown the aging facility, and they decided it was time for an updated space for the firefighters.

The upgrades include three new bays, a training tower, individual bunk rooms for the firemen, and remodeled watch office and kitchen facilities.

Station 5 houses the water rescue team, and the larger space will allow the station, which May said is already a training location, to get five new employees ready to serve in the field.

May said the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held during an open house at the station on Monday at 2 p.m., and he welcomed everyone to join.

