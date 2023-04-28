Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview Fire’s Station 5 receives new bays, training tower in upgrade

May said the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held during an open house at the station on Monday at 2 p.m., and he welcomed everyone to join.
By Mack Shaw and Arthur Clayborn
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fire station in Longview recently completed a major facelift.

Station 5 is in the Greggton area of the city, and was constructed in the 80′s, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May. He said the department has outgrown the aging facility, and they decided it was time for an updated space for the firefighters.

The upgrades include three new bays, a training tower, individual bunk rooms for the firemen, and remodeled watch office and kitchen facilities.

Station 5 houses the water rescue team, and the larger space will allow the station, which May said is already a training location, to get five new employees ready to serve in the field.

May said the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held during an open house at the station on Monday at 2 p.m., and he welcomed everyone to join.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

Latest News

May said the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held during an open house at the station...
Longview Fire’s Station 5 receives new bays, training tower in upgrade
Earlie Williams, Jr., Rusk County Jail, murder charge
1 arrested, 1 killed in Rusk County after fight involving ‘sharp force trauma’
Source: City of Tyler website
Tyler’s S. Broadway water to be temporarily shut off Tuesday
Head Coach Colby Carthel
SFA Lumberjack football team holds final spring practice