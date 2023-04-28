Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds possible Friday evening

Beautiful first half of the day. Strong to severe storms possible once again later this evening.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for later this evening. After a beautiful and mostly sunny early afternoon, storms are still expected to develop to our west, quickly organizing and gaining strength as they head in our direction.

Severe Weather Risk
Severe Weather Risk(KLTV)

Some storms could move into westernmost counties of East Texas as early as 5-6 p.m., capable of some large to very large hail and damaging winds as well as some very heavy rainfall. The tornado threat for today is low, but not at zero. As storms push through East Texas this evening, they will begin to weaken and lose strength, totally falling apart just after midnight. Whether you have plans to head out or are just staying inside this evening, please remain weather aware and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App.

Severe Weather Threats
Severe Weather Threats(KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student
Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is in the...
Rusk County deputies on scene after gunshot victim flown to hospital

Latest News

Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
East Texas Ag News: June bugs
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny this afternoon with isolated storms possible this evening
P.T Cole Park
City of Tyler Parks and Rec held grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for P.T. Cole Park