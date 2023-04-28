First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds possible Friday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for later this evening. After a beautiful and mostly sunny early afternoon, storms are still expected to develop to our west, quickly organizing and gaining strength as they head in our direction.

Severe Weather Risk (KLTV)

Some storms could move into westernmost counties of East Texas as early as 5-6 p.m., capable of some large to very large hail and damaging winds as well as some very heavy rainfall. The tornado threat for today is low, but not at zero. As storms push through East Texas this evening, they will begin to weaken and lose strength, totally falling apart just after midnight. Whether you have plans to head out or are just staying inside this evening, please remain weather aware and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App.

Severe Weather Threats (KLTV)

