First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening

By Katie Vossler and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is headed for East Texas.

Most of the daytime hours Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Thunderstorms will develop to the west close to the I-35 corridor and move east during the late afternoon. These thunderstorms should weaken as they move farther east, but still could be strong to severe as they move into the western counties of East Texas Friday evening.

There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.

Storms look to diminish overnight Friday, but an upper level low will swing through East Texas Saturday with showers off and on during the day. Saturday’s activity is not expected to be severe.

Click through the gallery below for even more details:

