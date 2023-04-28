Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a beautiful and warm afternoon, but that changes soon. Thunderstorms are developing west of our area this afternoon and will be rolling into East Texas this evening. Some storms could be strong to severe as they arrive with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. These thunderstorms will progress eastward toward the state line and weaken as they move farther into East Texas. The severe weather will be over tonight, but showers will linger through at least the first half of the day on Saturday. Saturday will be cloudy, cool and breezy with temperatures only reaching the mid 60s. Some clearing is possible by late Saturday and sunshine is expected all day Sunday with a quick warm up back into the upper 70s. Quiet weather takes us into next week.

