Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Denison to be one of nine Texas cities featured in Amazon Prime Art Docuseries

The Story of Art in America Docuseries featuring Denison's art in upcoming season.
The Story of Art in America Docuseries featuring Denison's art in upcoming season.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has been selected to be one of nine Texas cities featured in the third season of Amazon Prime Docuseries, the Story of Art in America.

Film Director and Creator of the Series, Christelle Bois, said she sought out small Texas cities with a big artistic presence.

“To show you don’t need to go to Dallas, you can go a little bit further from Dallas and see all the wonders and Denison was there,” Bois said.

The city will have a 30-minute episode to paint the picture of six different artists in Denison, featuring their murals, statues, architecture, and music.

Denison Art Council President Cindy Salem said this is a beautiful opportunity to put the city on the map as a Texas art destination.

“They can spend a whole weekend and enjoy all the different elements we have to offer, it’s a pretty special place,” Salem said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

Latest News

May said the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held during an open house at the station...
Longview Fire’s Station 5 receives new bays, training tower in upgrade
May said the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held during an open house at the station...
Longview Fire’s Station 5 receives new bays, training tower in upgrade
Earlie Williams, Jr., Rusk County Jail, murder charge
1 arrested, 1 killed in Rusk County after fight involving ‘sharp force trauma’
Source: City of Tyler website
Tyler’s S. Broadway water to be temporarily shut off Tuesday
Head Coach Colby Carthel
SFA Lumberjack football team holds final spring practice