City of Tyler Parks and Rec held grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for P.T. Cole Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation held their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony today at P.T Cole Park.

The park now has additional features which include two new half basketball courts, a new splash pad, a renovated pavilion, a new picnic table, benches. new playground equipment, a new soccer field, and renovated restrooms.

The funding for the project was provided through The Community Development Block Grant Program.

“Well it feels amazing. When I first kicked off my campaign back in 2018. I actually had an event at this very park and just to see the transformation today. It’s exciting and I’m glad to have it here in my district 2,” said Broderick McGee, The City of Tyler’s District 2 Councilman.

