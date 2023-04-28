Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Bill to transfer control of Central Heights water passes Texas House

The bill was left pending, subject to the call of the chair.
The bill was left pending, subject to the call of the chair.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - SB 1305, filed by Rep. Robert Nichols, passed in the Texas House on Friday.

The bill is intended to transfer control of Central Heights Water System from the City of Nacogdoches to the Angelina River Authority.

It was heard in the Texas Senate Committee on Local Government on Mar. 27, when Kelly Holcomb, general manager of the Angelina River Authority, spoke as a resource witness. He said the water system in question “resides 100% outside the city of Nacogdoches,” and for this reason, the river authority is considered a more appropriate group to pay for and manage the system.

According to Rep. Travis Clardy, who has sponsored the bill, it will now go to the governor’s desk for signature.

The video below shows the committee hearing from Mar. 27.

Mar. 27 meeting of the Texas Senate Committee on Local Government, considering SB 1305.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
There is a slight risk in place for the western half of East Texas for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

Latest News

Earlie Williams, Jr., Rusk County Jail, murder charge
1 arrested, 1 killed in Rusk County after fight involving ‘sharp force trauma’
Source: City of Tyler website
Tyler’s S. Broadway water to be temporarily shut off Tuesday
Head Coach Colby Carthel
SFA Lumberjack football team holds final spring practice
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee
Schaefer bill to create permanent border workforce passes Texas House committee