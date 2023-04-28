Better East Texas: Artificial Intelligence risks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Bible verses clearly proclaim that the Creator is always greater than the creation. And while the faith world certainly embraces that, we as humanity have become the creators of many things over the span of our existence. And, those things, those creations, whatever they are – from art to medical advances to scientific breakthroughs are all dependent on us, as the creators. But now, we seem to be on the verge of creating something that could easily surpass humanity and that is artificial intelligence or A.I. Loads of movies have been made about the threats from AI which are probably closer to the truth than anyone would like to admit. It is one thing to have computer assisted workflow to make our work more precise or more efficient but when we create a digital entity that can achieve a sort of consciousness that can not only mimic humanity but also surpass humanity, we are in trouble. Again, this sounds a lot like a sci-fi movie but it is happening and we need constraints and guardrails during the implementation of AI. It will start with our federal government and then other countries will have to follow suit. The risks to privacy, security, and the impact and fairness in our critical systems are all threatened. We do need A.I. to improve many systems but we cannot hand off those systems wholly to it. Learn what you can on this as we cannot ignore the introduction of artificial intelligence – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

