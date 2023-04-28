Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska

The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.(Live 5 News)
By Alaska's News Source staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.

KTUU reports the conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

Henderson Hail Damage
Hail storm damages nearly 100 vehicles at Henderson car dealership, uncounted private vehicles
Palestine Auto Shop
Legally blind student experiences ‘a day in the life’ at dream job
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick not willing to negotiate with Texas House’s ‘bad math’ on property tax relief
Tyler Tree On Apartment
Overnight storm topples tree onto South Tyler apartment
The City of Crockett sustained damage from hail and high winds during Thursday's bouts of...
Thursday storms down powerlines, interrupt water service in Crockett