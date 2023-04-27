WebXtra: New badges commemorate 150th anniversary of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office was founded 150 years ago and the department is sporting new badges to commemorate the anniversary.

The new design is modelled after an “Old West” design of the traditional “lawmans shield,” which marshals often wore. Centered in the shield is the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office star.

Chief Deputy Craig Harrington talks about how his officers feel about wearing the design, and the fact that they will get to keep them when they’re retired.

