WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners discuss changing employee healthcare provider

Health is something all East Texans should be aware of and educated on, and that was a hot topic for one East Texas commissioner’s court meeting.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Health is something all East Texans should be aware of and educated on, and that was a hot topic for one East Texas commissioner’s court meeting on Thursday.

At the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court meeting in Longview, the subject of the county changing health plans for employees was part of a long agenda, but something that created a little friction as well.

The county is moving away from its existing health plan which was deemed inadequate, to a new Blue Cross Blue Shield plan.

When it came to the agenda, some commissioners objected to voting on it because they had not had time to thoroughly go over the extensive paperwork involved.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt spoke about how time was a factor, and how he urger commissioners to vote for a plan that would save taxpayer dollars as well.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

