Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-year-old Tyler man died after driving into a tree Wednesday night.

A Texas DPS report said that Thomas Fuller, 17, of Tyler, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette on CR 285, five miles south of Tyler on Wednesday night. The car was found around 5:30 p.m., where it had apparently left the road and hit a tree. The cause of the crash was not commented on in the report, though it said the conditions of the road were rainy and wet.

Fuller died at the scene.

