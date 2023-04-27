Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Several houses in Shelby County damaged by storm

Several houses in the area surrounding Timpson have been damaged by fallen trees and roofs that have blown off.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Crews are assessing and repairing damage in Shelby County after Wednesday night’s storms.

Several houses in the area surrounding Timpson have been damaged by fallen trees and roofs that have blown off.

As of 9:30 a.m., high water on County Road 4323 is impassable.

High water has also washed out a bridge on County Road 4333.

