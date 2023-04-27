Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Rusk County deputies on scene after gunshot victim flown to hospital

Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is in the...
Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is in the northern side of Rusk County.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says a shooting has sent a person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Valdez says the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred on CR 175, which is on the northern side of Rusk County.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a gunshot victim surrounded by family members who were applying pressure to the wounds to try to stop the bleeding. Deputies immediately began CPR, he said, until EMS could get there.

The victim, age 34, was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Deputies found the 46-year-old suspect and took him into custody. No further details were shared, but Valdez says that he will soon be arraigned and then more details may be shared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

Henderson Hail Damage
Hail storm damages nearly 100 vehicles at Henderson car dealership, uncounted private vehicles
Palestine Auto Shop
Legally blind student experiences ‘a day in the life’ at dream job
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick not willing to negotiate with Texas House’s ‘bad math’ on property tax relief
Tyler Tree On Apartment
Overnight storm topples tree onto South Tyler apartment
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick not willing to negotiate with Texas House’s ‘bad math’ on property tax relief