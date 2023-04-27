Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Remains discovered in Trinity County ID’d as Liberty County man

According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were...
According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were discovered on April 17, 2022 when deputies responded to a call on a hunting lease near Trin-Lady Park.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Remains found in 2022 in Trinity County have been identified as a missing Liberty County man.

According to a a Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains were discovered on April 17, 2022, on a hunting lease near Trin-Lady Park where a man riding a four-wheeler spotted what he believed were human remains.

When deputies arrived it was determined the remains found were a human skull and several bones. After deputies searched more of the property the remaining bones were discovered.

Using DNA analysis, the remains were identified in early February 2023 as Christopher Michael Kopeski who was reported missing to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on March 28, 2019.

Kopeski’s cause of death has not been determined due to the extended time the remains were exposed to the elements.

Foul play is suspected and there are persons of interest linked to Kopeski’s disappearance.

According to Sheriff Wallace, the recovery and identity of the remains was kept from the public to allow the sheriff’s office to investigate.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who may know something to contact them at 936-642-1424

To report a tip and remain anonymous, contact Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

Legally blind student experiences “a day in the life” at his dream job
Legally blind student experiences ‘a day in the life’ at dream job
The NFL draft begins Thursday night, and there may be an East Texan’s name in the first round.
West Rusk alum Tyree Wilson expected to be 1st round NFL draft pick
The NFL draft begins Thursday night, and there may be an East Texan’s name in the first round.
West Rusk alum Tyree Wilson expected to be 1st round NFL draft pick
The Jasper Police Department announced Thursday that three arrests had been made in connection...
3 arrests made in connection with after-prom shooting in Jasper