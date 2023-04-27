Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Belonga
Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman
Duniesky Gonzalez, Ramon Perez Torres, and Camila Concepcion
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system and cold front moving in Wednesday evening

Latest News

Kilgore ISD Safety
Kilgore ISD to use TEA grant for campus security upgrades
Tryon Road Suspicious Device
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Tyler Traffic Study
Downtown Tyler traffic study presents options for future growth
Daniel Nyabuto Pretrial
Judge grants delay in trial of man accused in Smith County deputy’s death
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule limiting transgender health care