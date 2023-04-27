Parents of DaMarvion Overshown reminisce about his days as an Arp Tiger

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The parents of UT Longhorn linebacker DeMarvion Overshown strolled across the football field in Arp Sunday, reminiscing about his days playing high school football there.

“I remember when D, remember when he hit that boy? That put him on the map, his hit over there,” his father Chad Jones said, pointing to the spot where the hit happened.

His mother, Felicia Williams, remembered it well.

“Shelbyville, yes. Not only did he hurt the boy, he hurt himself,” she said.

“But the beauty of it was ... what I really liked about it was the fact that he reached out to the parents to make sure that the kid was OK,” Jones finished.

Two parents proud of their son’s character as much as his accomplishments on the field. They say they’re blessed by their son, who dazzled fans during his high school years as a defensive player who also touched the ball.

Overshown weighed in at over nine pounds at birth, his parents say, and he grew into an NFL prospect. That brought up memories for his parents about the schools that came knocking on his door.

“It got a little frustrating; makes you want to change your number, but we hung in there. I told him just be patient and after a while I said, ‘son, it’s time to knock some of it down. You have to get down to 10,’ and he went past 10, he went down to five.”

Ultimately, he chose to play for UT.

The NFL draft opens Thursday, and Overshown, an all Big 12 linebacker, will likely be gone on one of those three days that it’s held.

“I am literally hoping he takes full advantage of every opportunity that comes his way by being in the NFL,” Jones said.

