Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Parents of DaMarvion Overshown reminisce about his days as an Arp Tiger

DeMarvion is now a UT linebacker headed to the NFL draft this weekend
Parents of DaMarvion Overshown reminisce about his days as an Arp Tiger
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The parents of UT Longhorn linebacker DeMarvion Overshown strolled across the football field in Arp Sunday, reminiscing about his days playing high school football there.

“I remember when D, remember when he hit that boy? That put him on the map, his hit over there,” his father Chad Jones said, pointing to the spot where the hit happened.

His mother, Felicia Williams, remembered it well.

“Shelbyville, yes. Not only did he hurt the boy, he hurt himself,” she said.

“But the beauty of it was ... what I really liked about it was the fact that he reached out to the parents to make sure that the kid was OK,” Jones finished.

Two parents proud of their son’s character as much as his accomplishments on the field. They say they’re blessed by their son, who dazzled fans during his high school years as a defensive player who also touched the ball.

Overshown weighed in at over nine pounds at birth, his parents say, and he grew into an NFL prospect. That brought up memories for his parents about the schools that came knocking on his door.

“It got a little frustrating; makes you want to change your number, but we hung in there. I told him just be patient and after a while I said, ‘son, it’s time to knock some of it down. You have to get down to 10,’ and he went past 10, he went down to five.”

Ultimately, he chose to play for UT.

The NFL draft opens Thursday, and Overshown, an all Big 12 linebacker, will likely be gone on one of those three days that it’s held.

“I am literally hoping he takes full advantage of every opportunity that comes his way by being in the NFL,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

Arp's DeMarvion Overshawn during his days as a Longhorn.
Parents of DaMarvion Overshown reminisce about his days as an Arp Tiger
Colton Bradford is the new head football coach in Bullard.
Bullard ISD promotes football defensive coordinator to head job
Bullard ISD promotes football defensive coordinator Colton Bradford to head job
Bullard ISD promotes football defensive coordinator to head job
New Tyler high school football coach optimistic heading into spring football season