Overnight storm topples tree onto South Tyler apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Apartment residents in south Tyler awoke to a large tree crashing down onto their building on Wednesday night.

The Marabella apartments on Old Bullard Road south of Loop 323 in Tyler was one of many East Texas locations to suffer from weather damage in the severe thunderstorms. Residents of the affected building have been evacuated after a large tree was split down the middle, falling onto the structure. Authorities have not said how long it will be before the tree will be able to be removed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

