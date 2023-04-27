Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight hail storms damage vehicles, homes in Rusk County

Overnight storms brought hail as large as baseballs to Rusk County, damaging homes and vehicles.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Overnight storms brought hail as large as baseballs to Rusk County, damaging homes and vehicles.

One family had as many as five vehicles damaged by the hail, with windows completely smashed out. One car even had hailstones pierce the speaker covers below the back window.

Holes were punched through the roof of a small storage building as well, and KLTV reporters saw many people repairing roof damage to their homes.

Residents said the average hailstones were around golf ball size, but outliers were tennis ball to baseball sized.

Despite the destructive power of the storm, no injuries have been reported in the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

Apartment residents in south Tyler awoke to a large tree crashing down onto their building on...
Overnight storm topples tree onto South Tyler apartment
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-26-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips