Overnight hail storms damage vehicles, homes in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Overnight storms brought hail as large as baseballs to Rusk County, damaging homes and vehicles.

One family had as many as five vehicles damaged by the hail, with windows completely smashed out. One car even had hailstones pierce the speaker covers below the back window.

Holes were punched through the roof of a small storage building as well, and KLTV reporters saw many people repairing roof damage to their homes.

Residents said the average hailstones were around golf ball size, but outliers were tennis ball to baseball sized.

Despite the destructive power of the storm, no injuries have been reported in the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.