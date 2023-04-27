Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Maude Cobb Convention Center renovations completed

Longview’s go-to center for events and conventions has a brand new look.
By Mack Shaw and Arthur Clayborn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s go-to center for events and conventions has a brand new look.

The Maude Cobb Convention Center is the venue of choice for events ranging from gun shows to galas, and next year it will celebrate its 40th anniversary. The overhaul happens to coincide with the landmark year for the center, but this was not always the plan according to manager Gai Bennett.

Bennett said that the capital improvement project was funded for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to 2022. The work began in August, and lasted until September, during which time the center was shut down.

According to Bennett, the center now has a new glass air-wall storefront, new LED lighting, a new surface floor, and new wiring and conduits. A new lighting control system also allows the center to go from very bright lighting for technical shows and events which require high visibility, to a low ambient light for galas and the like.

The project cost a total of $1.17 million, making this the largest facelift the center has ever undergone. Bennett said that visitors since the completion have had nothing but praise for the new look, making the expense worth it for the community gathering place.

Find out more about the center on their website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

The City of Crockett sustained damage from hail and high winds during Thursday's bouts of...
Thursday storms down powerlines, interrupt water service in Crockett
Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
Longview’s go-to center for events and conventions has a brand new look.
Maude Cobb Convention Center renovations completed
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has new badges.
WebXtra: New badges commemorate 150th anniversary of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office