Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man arrested after threatening to kill police sergeant

Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.
Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a police sergeant.

According to Connecticut State Police, a sergeant was getting into his police vehicle when a man sitting in another car started to shout at him.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Raymond Lapinski, reportedly asked the sergeant if he was a cop.

When the sergeant confirmed he was a member of law enforcement, Lapinski told him that he “kills cops,” police said.

“Using profane language, the male went on to threaten to kill the sergeant specifically,” a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police said.

The sergeant attempted to take Lapinski into custody, but the man made an obscene hand gesture while yelling profanities and took off from the scene in a Honda sedan.

Police said they were able to locate Lapinski a short time later but due to him traveling at speeds over 100 mph, they terminated the pursuit.

According to authorities, police spotted Lapinski on Tuesday and they were able to take him into custody while he was armed with a knife and yelling obscenities at officers.

“Officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle to secure Lapinski in the cruiser,” a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police said.

State police said the 29-year-old also had outstanding warrants for his arrest from other police departments.

The 29-year-old is facing charges that include assault of a public safety officer, reckless driving and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Lapinski was arraigned in a Hartford courtroom on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Belonga
Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman
Duniesky Gonzalez, Ramon Perez Torres, and Camila Concepcion
State investigation uncovers East Texas diesel pump tampering ring
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system and cold front moving in Wednesday evening

Latest News

East Texas curb-to-curb transit system to host hiring event Thursday
An East Texas GoBus
East Texas curb-to-curb transit system to host hiring event Thursday
Kilgore ISD Safety
Kilgore ISD to use TEA grant for campus security upgrades
Tryon Road Suspicious Device
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Tyler Traffic Study
Downtown Tyler traffic study presents options for future growth