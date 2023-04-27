Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Clouds will continue to clear into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight. Expect lots of sunshine Friday morning with a few clouds moving in by Friday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will once again develop to the west of East Texas near the I-35 corridor Friday afternoon. If these storms hold together, they could move into western counties of East Texas Friday evening. These storms could still be strong to severe as they move into East Texas, but should quickly weaken as they move farther east. A low pressure will then swing through East Texas Saturday, keeping showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day on Saturday, though no severe weather is expected with these. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures return to the forecast Sunday into early next week.

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 4-27-23
