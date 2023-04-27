East Texas curb-to-curb transit system to host hiring event Thursday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview-Tyler based transit system that serves 14 counties will host a hiring event on Thursday.

According to East Texas Council of Governments Director Vince Huerta, the East Texas Council of Governments is looking to hire more drivers for their GoBus program. In order to do so, a hiring event will be hosted on Thursday at Workforce Solutions East Texas in Tyler from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The GoBus Public Transportation program is a transit system that differs from regular buses. While a city bus operates on a fixed-route system and runs on a repeating schedule, the GoBus picks you up from your home and takes you right where you need to go. All you have to do is call a day or two ahead, and a GoBus will take you anywhere in the region for only $2.

The counties served are Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.

GoBus service area map (ETCOG GoBus site)

The council is looking to hire drivers who already hold a CDL, but those without are encouraged to apply also. The most important aspect, according to Huerta, is a focus on safety, reliability, and friendliness.

“Mrs. Jones is not gonna ride the bus if we’re not safe, she’s certainly not gonna ride it if we’re not on time, and most definitely not gonna ride it if we’re not friendly,” he said. “So we really target a customer service aspect of the job; it’s not just a driver.”

The program desires drivers who are excited to be a part of the community, as many people rely on the program as a lifeline. Older citizens use the GoBus for their doctor visits and grocery shopping, and others who enjoy the affordable transportation make it an essential service to the community.

According to Huerta, funding from the Texas Veterans Commission has allowed them to provide free service to veterans and active military, and funding from other sources gives the same benefit to senior citizens. Remember, though, even people who do not apply to these groups can still travel anywhere in the area for only $2, and Huerta encouraged everyone to ride the GoBus. He also noted that a 24 to 48 hour notice is recommended to allow for scheduling.

To find out more about the GoBus program, visit their website. For more information about the ETCOG hiring event, click here.

