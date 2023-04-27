Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DASH diet named the best for heart health

FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension.

It aligned 100% with the American Heart Association’s goals for heart-healthy eating.

The pescatarian diet, which allows for dairy, eggs, fish and other seafood, came in second with 92%.

The award-winning Mediterranean diet alight 89%. It came in third mostly because it recommends a small glass of red wine each day and does not limit salt.

Meanwhile, very low-carb diets and keto diets were in the bottom tier for heart-healthy eating patterns because the diets emphasize red meat and saturated fats, and limit fruit and vegetable intake.

The American Heart Association made the rankings to help doctors get up to speed with nutrition.

