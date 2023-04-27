China Spring man gets three years in prison for inappropriately touching two girls

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A China Spring man who inappropriately touched two young girls was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after court officials dealt with a juror who changed her mind overnight about his guilt.

A 54th State District Court jury deliberated about 50 minutes before deciding punishment for Joshua Christian Hamilton, 23, who was convicted Wednesday of second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact.

The three years in prison is one year more than the minimum sentence Hamilton faced from the jury. He must serve at least two years in prison before he can seek parole and will be under a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

Jurors on Wednesday found Hamilton guilty of improperly touching a 14-year-old girl above her clothes when he was 17, while a second girl testified he also touched her in a sexual manner when she was 10 and he was 14.

The punishment phase of the trial got off to a late start Thursday after a woman on the jury, who was sobbing, hovering over a trash can and steadying herself against a wall, told a courthouse deputy she had second thoughts about her guilty vote after leaving court Wednesday evening and wished she had voted to find him not guilty.

It was an unusual development that sent Judge Susan Kelly, prosecutors Tara Avants and Liz Buice and defense attorney Walter M. Reaves Jr. scrambling for past court cases that might address how to handle such a situation.

While none of the parties could remember dealing with a similar situation, they found legal precedent to suggest ways for how the court could proceed.

After talking to the juror in her chambers with the attorneys, Kelly conducted a brief hearing at which Reaves asked the judge to grant a mistrial and award Hamilton a new trial. He said a new trial was the only way to proceed “from a perspective that is right, fair and just.”

Avants countered that Reaves did not ask for the jury to be polled to confirm their verdict after 70 minutes of deliberations, adding that court precedent says a juror cannot impeach his or her own verdict.

She said the woman told the judge that she initially agreed that Hamilton was guilty and was not influenced by outside forces to change her mind, adding that the state doesn’t think her conduct rose to the level of causing a mistrial.

Avants also said it would be proper to conduct the punishment phase with 11 jurors if the judge decided to excuse the woman.

After the hearing, the judge spoke to the juror again to ask if she could be fair and impartial if she was allowed to stay on the jury during the punishment phase. The juror assured the judge she could, the judge overruled the motion for mistrial and the trial continued.

Reaves said he will file a motion for new trial.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens called child abuse cases “challenging.”

“We appreciate the jury’s careful deliberations,” Tetens said. “Once again we have held a child abuser responsible for his actions. Our office will continue to take all cases of sexual abuse seriously regardless of age. We also want to thank the victims in this case for their courage and we pray this helps bring them some closure.”

Hamilton rejected a plea offer from prosecutors before trial that would have placed him on deferred probation. The jury did not have the option of placing Hamilton on probation because of the nature of the charge. He faced from two to 20 years in prison from the jury.

