Central Texas man charged in aggravated kidnapping

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An aggravated kidnapping suspect has been arrested by the Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman Sunday in Waco.

Johnny Ramos, 51, has been charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and aggravated kidnapping and is now being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to Waco PD, Ramos forcibly entered a residence on Apr. 23 near the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road where he assaulted a man and kidnapped the victim while also hitting her in the head with a firearm.

Officers quickly located the woman near the 400 Block of Live Oak in Marlin where she had visible but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“The Waco Police Department would like to thank the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Marlin Police Department. Without their help, we would not have located Ramos as efficiently,” said Cierra Shipley, Spokeswoman for the Waco Police Department.

