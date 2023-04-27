Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cass County coach accused of improper relationship with student

By Mack Shaw
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - An Atlanta High School coach was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a sex-related crime involving a student.

Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell, 30, was a coach at Atlanta High School and Middle School at the time of the allegations. He was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on multiple warrants on Wednesday.

Maxwell is being held at the Cass County Jail on charges of indecency with a child, online solicitation of a child, and improper relationship between educator and student. A bond amount has not yet been set.

