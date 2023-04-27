Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man and registered sex offender was charged with indecency with a child.

College Station police say Anthony Monzingo , 35, repeatedly touched the private parts of a 13-year-old girl.

According to reports, the girl told her school counselor that on three separate occasions Monzingo touched her inappropriately, and said he loved her.

While being investigated law enforcement determined Monzingo is a registered sex offender and on parole until 2024 for a prior conviction.

Monzingo was charged with Indecency with a Child, his bond totals $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.