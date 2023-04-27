Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old

Anthony Monzingo
Anthony Monzingo(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man and registered sex offender was charged with indecency with a child.

College Station police say Anthony Monzingo , 35, repeatedly touched the private parts of a 13-year-old girl.

According to reports, the girl told her school counselor that on three separate occasions Monzingo touched her inappropriately, and said he loved her.

While being investigated law enforcement determined Monzingo is a registered sex offender and on parole until 2024 for a prior conviction.

Monzingo was charged with Indecency with a Child, his bond totals $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More footage of large hail in Henderson
Severe weather brings hail damage to Rusk County
Eastman Chemical crane fatality.
OSHA fines Joyce Crane in connection with 2022 employee death
At least two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash that stalled traffic on I-20 Wednesday...
Overturned 18-wheeler stalls traffic outside Hideaway on Interstate 20
A suspicious device was found inside an old trailer on Tryon Road.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device found in trailer
Longview man dies from recent shooting injuries

Latest News

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has new badges.
WebXtra: New badges commemorate 150th anniversary of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office
Health is something all East Texans should be aware of and educated on, and that was a hot...
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners discuss changing employee healthcare provider
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has new badges.
WebXtra: New badges commemorate 150th anniversary of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office
Health is something all East Texans should be aware of and educated on, and that was a hot...
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners discuss changing employee healthcare provider
The City of Crockett sustained damage from hail and high winds during Thursday's bouts of...
Thursday storms down powerlines, interrupt water service in Crockett