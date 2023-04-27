Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A Ben Wheeler man was killed in a car crash early on Thursday morning.

A Texas DPS report said that Travis Carl Lemmert, 30, of Ben Wheeler, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox south on FM 314 near Brownsboro. At around 1:54 a.m., he hit a curve going at an unsafe speed considering the wet conditions, according to DPS, and drove off the road and into a tree.

Lemmert died on the scene.

