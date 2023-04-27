1 killed after robbery leads to police chase that ended in crash in Southeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Law enforcement are on scene of a deadly crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to a pursuit.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were initially called to reports of an armed robbery at McCullough park near 90th and Flint. A pursuit ensued and police say the suspect left the roadway at the Southeast Loop and hit a median. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a Valero parking lot.

No other injuries were reported.

The intersection at the Southeast Loop and E. Slaton Rd. is closed for traffic. Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route and emergency crews clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

